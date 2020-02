Adobe 奥斯卡广告：1分钟超高速视觉联想，梦幻到不舍得眨眼

Creativity for All



Adobe 近期推出以 “ Creativity for All ” 为题的全新广告片,在 1 分钟时间内,将用 Adobe 实时处理的千余张视觉影像连贯呈现,如同潘多拉宝盒一般,打造出极为梦幻的高速视觉联想效果。该广告片在 2020 年奥斯卡典礼直播过程中进行了投放。

该广告片中出现了包括 Frida Kahlo 等著名人物的视觉图像,也通过北极熊、消融的冰川等画面引发观众对环境问题的思考。配乐系由 Gene Wilder 演唱的好莱坞经典名曲 “ Pure Imagination”,出自 1971年版电影《查理和巧克力工厂(Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory)》。

配合以上广告,Adobe 同期推出一则短片,感谢对该广告有贡献的艺术家及创作者们。

