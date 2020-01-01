Facebook × Droga5的抗疫广告，是来自无数个UGC的感动瞬间

We’re never lost if we can find each other.
字幕来源：开眼Eyepetizer
疫情当前，社交媒体Facebook发布了一支鼓舞人心的温暖广告《We’re never lost if we can find each other.》，推出新冠疫情专题互助网站，为受疫情影响的人提供帮助。
片中剪辑了疫情期间空荡的街道、剧院、地铁站、电影院等公共场所，对比疫情期间仍然坚守岗位的医护人员、交警以及居家隔离中的普通民众，清冷的场景和感人的事迹形成鲜明反差，不断鼓舞着人们从疫情的伤痛中走出来。
该广告的素材来源于无数个真实用户自己拍摄的内容，最终剪辑而成。Facebook的互助平台将在澳大利亚、加拿大、法国、英国和美国启用，用户可以在该平台上向别人提供或寻求帮助，如杂货店送货或食品派送，以贡献个人的力量抗击疫情。该广告将在国家和地方广播以及数字广告频道上播出。
片中的台词来源于一位英国诗人的现代诗《People’s Faces（人们的脸庞）》，以“脸庞”为线索，和脸书的“Face”一脉相承。一起来欣赏这段优美的诗词吧！
Kate Tempest – People’s Faces （人们的脸庞）
It’s coming to pass
My countries coming apart
The whole thing’s becoming
Such a bumbling farce
Was that a pivotal historical moment
We just went stumbling past?
Here we are
Dancing in the rumbling dark
So come a little closer
Give me something to grasp
Give me your beautiful, crumbling heart
Another disaster
Catharsis
Another half-discarded mirage
Another mask slips
I face off with the physical
My head’s ringing from the love of the stars
There is too much pretence here
And too much depends on the fragile wages
And extortionate rents here
We’re working every dread day that is given us
Feeling like the person people meet
Really isn’t us
Like we’re going to buckle underneath the trouble
Like any minute now
The struggle’s going to finish us
And then we smile at all our friends
It’s hard
We got our heads down and our hackles up
Our back’s against the wall
I can feel you aching
None of this was written in stone
There is nothing we’re forbidden to know
And I can feel things changing
Even when I’m weak and I’m breaking
I’ll stand weeping at the train station
‘Cause I can see your faces
There is so much peace to be found in people’s faces
I saw it roaring
I felt it clawing at my clothes like a grieving friend
It said
“There are no new beginnings
Until everybody sees that the old ways need to end”
But it’s hard to accept that we’re all one and the same flesh
Given the rampant divisions between oppressor and oppressed
But we are though
More empathy
Less greed
More respect
All I’ve got to say has already been said
I mean, you heard it from yourself
When you were lying in your bed and couldn’t sleep
Thinking couldn’t we be doing this
Differently?
I’m listening to every little whisper in the distance singing hymns
And I can
I can feel things
Changing
But it’s so hard
We got our heads down and our hackles up
Our back’s against the wall
I can feel your heart racing
None of this was written in stone
The currents fast but the river moves slow
And I can feel things changing
Even when I’m weak and I’m breaking
I stand weeping at the train station
‘Cause I can see your faces
There is so much peace to be found in people’s faces
It’s not enough
To imagine we’ll be happy, when we’ve got enough stuff
All this stuff is blocking us
I’m neat with no chaser
I’m all spirit but I’m sinking
Beause the days are not days but strange symptoms
This age is our age
But our age is rage sinking to beige
And yes our children are brave
But their mission is vague
Now I don’t have the answers
But there are still things to say
I stare out at my city on another difficult day
And I scream inwardly
When will this change
I’m beginning to fade
But my sanity’s saved, ’cause I can see your faces
My sanity’s saved
‘Cause I can see your faces
It’s hard
We got our heads down and our hackles up
Our back’s against the wall
I can feel your heart racing
None of this was written in stone
The current’s fast but the river moves slow
And I can feel things changing
Even when I’m weak and I’m breaking
I stand weeping at the train station
‘Cause I can see your faces
I love people’s faces