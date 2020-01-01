Facebook × Droga5的抗疫广告，是来自无数个UGC的感动瞬间

We’re never lost if we can find each other.



字幕来源：开眼Eyepetizer

疫情当前，社交媒体Facebook发布了一支鼓舞人心的温暖广告《We’re never lost if we can find each other.》，推出新冠疫情专题互助网站，为受疫情影响的人提供帮助。

片中剪辑了疫情期间空荡的街道、剧院、地铁站、电影院等公共场所，对比疫情期间仍然坚守岗位的医护人员、交警以及居家隔离中的普通民众，清冷的场景和感人的事迹形成鲜明反差，不断鼓舞着人们从疫情的伤痛中走出来。

该广告的素材来源于无数个真实用户自己拍摄的内容，最终剪辑而成。Facebook的互助平台将在澳大利亚、加拿大、法国、英国和美国启用，用户可以在该平台上向别人提供或寻求帮助，如杂货店送货或食品派送，以贡献个人的力量抗击疫情。该广告将在国家和地方广播以及数字广告频道上播出。

片中的台词来源于一位英国诗人的现代诗《People’s Faces（人们的脸庞）》，以“脸庞”为线索，和脸书的“Face”一脉相承。一起来欣赏这段优美的诗词吧！

Kate Tempest – People’s Faces （人们的脸庞）

It’s coming to pass

My countries coming apart

The whole thing’s becoming

Such a bumbling farce

Was that a pivotal historical moment

We just went stumbling past?

Here we are

Dancing in the rumbling dark

So come a little closer

Give me something to grasp

Give me your beautiful, crumbling heart

Another disaster

Catharsis

Another half-discarded mirage

Another mask slips

I face off with the physical

My head’s ringing from the love of the stars

There is too much pretence here

And too much depends on the fragile wages

And extortionate rents here

We’re working every dread day that is given us

Feeling like the person people meet

Really isn’t us

Like we’re going to buckle underneath the trouble

Like any minute now

The struggle’s going to finish us

And then we smile at all our friends

It’s hard

We got our heads down and our hackles up

Our back’s against the wall

I can feel you aching

None of this was written in stone

There is nothing we’re forbidden to know

And I can feel things changing

Even when I’m weak and I’m breaking

I’ll stand weeping at the train station

‘Cause I can see your faces

There is so much peace to be found in people’s faces

I saw it roaring

I felt it clawing at my clothes like a grieving friend

It said

“There are no new beginnings

Until everybody sees that the old ways need to end”

But it’s hard to accept that we’re all one and the same flesh

Given the rampant divisions between oppressor and oppressed

But we are though

More empathy

Less greed

More respect

All I’ve got to say has already been said

I mean, you heard it from yourself

When you were lying in your bed and couldn’t sleep

Thinking couldn’t we be doing this

Differently?

I’m listening to every little whisper in the distance singing hymns

And I can

I can feel things

Changing

But it’s so hard

We got our heads down and our hackles up

Our back’s against the wall

I can feel your heart racing

None of this was written in stone

The currents fast but the river moves slow

And I can feel things changing

Even when I’m weak and I’m breaking

I stand weeping at the train station

‘Cause I can see your faces

There is so much peace to be found in people’s faces

It’s not enough

To imagine we’ll be happy, when we’ve got enough stuff

All this stuff is blocking us

I’m neat with no chaser

I’m all spirit but I’m sinking

Beause the days are not days but strange symptoms

This age is our age

But our age is rage sinking to beige

And yes our children are brave

But their mission is vague

Now I don’t have the answers

But there are still things to say

I stare out at my city on another difficult day

And I scream inwardly

When will this change

I’m beginning to fade

But my sanity’s saved, ’cause I can see your faces

My sanity’s saved

‘Cause I can see your faces

It’s hard

We got our heads down and our hackles up

Our back’s against the wall

I can feel your heart racing

None of this was written in stone

The current’s fast but the river moves slow

And I can feel things changing

Even when I’m weak and I’m breaking

I stand weeping at the train station

‘Cause I can see your faces

I love people’s faces