耐克：疫情阻止我们出门，但无法阻止我们运动

新冠病毒席卷全球，各项活动和比赛都因此暂停或取消。因为无法外出活动，这无疑给那些运动员和运动爱好者造成一定挑战。面对疫情，耐克先发起了“Play for the World”战役，号召用户在家锻炼，并于近期联合代理商W+K 波特兰推出广告片“You Can’t Stop Us”，致敬那些疫情期间在家运动的人们。

广告片中出现一些明星运动员，包括篮球巨星LeBron James、索马里拳击手Ramla Ali和沙滩排球明星Sara Hughes等。

You Can’t Stop Us

视频文案

To those playing in living rooms

向那些在客厅运动的人致敬

To those playing in kitchens

向那些在厨房运动的人致敬

To those playing in bedrooms

向那些在卧室运动的人致敬

To those playing in driveways

向那些在车道运动的人致敬

To those playing in basements

向那些在地下室运动的人致敬

To those playing in hallways

向那些在走廊运动的人致敬

We may not be playing together

我们可能无法一起运动

We may not be playing for our countries yet

我们可能也无法为国家而战

We may not be playing for giant crowds

无法为观众而战

But today we’re playing for 7.8 billion people

但现在我们正在为78亿人而战

This is our chance

这是我们机会

Play for the world

为世界而战