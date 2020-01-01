耐克：疫情阻止我们出门，但无法阻止我们运动

新冠病毒席卷全球，各项活动和比赛都因此暂停或取消。因为无法外出活动，这无疑给那些运动员和运动爱好者造成一定挑战。面对疫情，耐克先发起了“Play for the World”战役，号召用户在家锻炼，并于近期联合代理商W+K 波特兰推出广告片“You Can’t Stop Us”，致敬那些疫情期间在家运动的人们。
广告片中出现一些明星运动员，包括篮球巨星LeBron James、索马里拳击手Ramla Ali和沙滩排球明星Sara Hughes等。
You Can’t Stop Us
视频文案
To those playing in living rooms
向那些在客厅运动的人致敬
To those playing in kitchens
向那些在厨房运动的人致敬
To those playing in bedrooms
向那些在卧室运动的人致敬
To those playing in driveways
向那些在车道运动的人致敬
To those playing in basements
向那些在地下室运动的人致敬
To those playing in hallways
向那些在走廊运动的人致敬
We may not be playing together
我们可能无法一起运动
We may not be playing for our countries yet
我们可能也无法为国家而战
We may not be playing for giant crowds
无法为观众而战
But today we’re playing for 7.8 billion people
但现在我们正在为78亿人而战
This is our chance
这是我们机会
Play for the world
为世界而战
