英国慈善机构超暖动画：原来你是个「怪物」？这么巧，我也是

英国 Childline 慈善机构于1986年成立于伦敦，专注于为儿童提供心理疏导与咨询，尤其是那些遭受暴力、霸凌、亲子隔离，以及患有各类心理疾病的孩子们。

新冠疫情，尤其是 lockdown 以来，Childline 的咨询师发现，有越来越多的青少年开始困扰于自己的外形、性别、心理健康状况。他们更容易察觉自己的「格格不入」，或是感觉自己「并不正常」。

携手创意代理商 The Gate 伦敦，以及制作公司 Blink Productions 和 Rowdy Films，在新推出的题为《Nobody is Normal》定格动画中，Childline 希望告诉青少年：别害怕，也别慌张。其实大家多多少少，身体里都住着隐形的「小怪兽」。

Nobody is Normal

短片开头，一只毛茸茸的小怪兽走进房间，穿上了挂在衣橱里的「人类男孩」外衣。





在学校，他眼神忧郁，面目紧张。和同学们互动时，总担心身体里蠢蠢欲动的「小怪兽」，会不自觉跑出来。





在教室，在运动场，在餐厅，他总是要努力摁下自己的真实面，以免惊扰到其他人。





学校舞蹈大赛，一位站在舞台上的美丽女孩，忽然摇身变成了另外一副不怎么美丽的模样。





「啊，原来她身体里，也住着另一个奇奇怪怪的自己。」

「别怕，我和你一样。」

小男孩于是拉下自己的外衣，毛茸茸的小怪兽瞬间跳了出来。

正当台上、台下两只小怪兽四目相望时，身旁的伙伴纷纷变身，露出一个个奇奇怪怪，却又有些呆萌的真实自我。

「不论你的心内感受是什么，你不孤单（No matter how you feel inside, you are not alone）」。

这支暖心动画的背景乐，听上去是不是超熟悉？没错，它就是来自Radiohead 乐队的经典曲目《Creep》。

