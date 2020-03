Netflix 妇女节热血混剪：因为她看到过……

Because she watched

今年的今年三八妇女节,联合国妇女署(UN Women)联合网飞公司(Netflix)推出了一支热血的视频广告《Because she watched(因为她看见过)》,致敬那些鼓舞每一个人的女性。

视频回顾了那些令人振奋、感动、温暖的女性角色的影视剧片段,不同职业、不同地位甚至不同国家和肤色,同样的积极向上。通过这种片段快闪,在搭配上热血的文案,让每一个人不由得对这些伟大女性肃然起敬,进而意识到女性在社会中扮演的重要角色。

因为她看过那个故事

Because she watched one story

因为她认同那个角色

Because she identified with one character

大胆的决定给了她勇气

Because she was inspired by one brave decision

我够胆 你瞧

I have courage, Look

醒来之后我说 就出柜吧

I woke up and I said, “ I’m coming out.”

故事里的她远离家乡

Through stories, she travels far from home

探索人类未知之境

And explores the outer reaches of the human experience.

几代女性追随着她

They affirm that generations of women walk beside her.

谢谢你们 让我成为第一位

Thank you for allowing me to be

领衔柯契拉音乐节的黑人女性

The first black women to headline Coachella

不同的她们

No two exactly alike

精神相联

But all united in spirit

浴火重生的女性

There is nothing stronger than a broken women

坚不可摧

Who has rebuilt herself

感受她们的团结

She feels their solidarity

她们的自信

Their confidence

她们的脆弱

Their vulnerability

她们的快乐

Their joy

她们的爱

Their love

她们的遗憾

Their loss

以及成功的喜悦

And their triumph

影响不止源于荧屏

Because it’s more than what she sees on screen

还有和她们相连的心

It’s what she sees in herself