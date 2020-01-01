Netflix最新广告片：拉近你我，只需一个好故事

作为全球领先的流媒体娱乐平台，Netflix 于近日在27个国家的平台释出了新的品牌广告片《One Story Away》。短片画面以一个红色视频进度条作为视觉链接，呈现了近年多部具有代表性的 Netflix 原创作品的片段，包括《婚姻故事》、《怪奇物语》、《性教育》等。

品牌副总裁Eric Pallotta表示：”故事是强大的。观看故事给我们带来了各种不同的情绪和从未见过的视角，甚至让彼此感到更亲近。”Netflix 旨在通过这条短片让观众体会到品牌的核心价值观：汇集全球创作者对于讲故事的热情，用一个好故事，拉近所有人的心。

视频文案

Here you are

the beginning.

Your first step into the unknown

Maybe you do not know what it is like

To be the most powerful person in the room

Or the most wanted person on the planet

Maybe you do not know what it takes to lead a team

carry a dream,

to be the Pope or the other Pope

Maybe you do not know how it feels

to have your love revealed…

learn about love for the first time

or to learn to love yourself

maybe you do not know what it is like to live life behind bars

for a crime you did not commit

Or how it feels to lose your world

flip your world

guard the world

or run the world

Sure, there is a lot you may not know,

but that is exactly what makes a story worth watching.

Because in the end

we are only one story away.

