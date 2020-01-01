西班牙宜家疫情专题短片《Stay Home》，看完让人安心待在家

在新冠肺炎这个特殊的疫情期间，国外的推特上发起了一个叫作 # stay at home # 的活动。为了让人们能安心待在家里，西班牙宜家推出了一支视频广告叫作《Stay Home》。

通过一个个的镜头变化和无声的对白字幕，告诉人们待在家不用担心，至少你还有宜家相陪伴左右。

视频文案



Hello,I’m your house.（你好，我是你的房屋）

Your home.（你的家）

I’m still the place where your children have grown up, where you have celebrated good news and taken refuge from the bad.

（我一直在这里，伴随着你的孩子长大，看着你为好消息而庆祝，也是糟糕事情发生时你的庇护所）

I’m the place where you can be yourself.（这个空间属于你自己）

Do you remerber when we first met?（你还记得我们的第一次见面吗？）

Come om.（来吧）

Feel me.（感受我）

Smell me.（闻闻我）

Enjoy me.（享受当下）

We can turn everything around.（我们可以逆转一切）

Maybe this is the time to rearrange the furniture, or get our heads in order.（也许现在是时候该重新摆放一下家具，或者整理一下脑海中的思绪）

I am your home and I’ll be here for you, no matter what.（我是你的家，无论发生什么，我都会在你身边。）